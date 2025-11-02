Customs seize gold worth Rs 1.9 cr in separate incidents at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials at Chennai International Airport seized gold worth over Rs 1.9 crore smuggled from Thailand and Malaysia and arrested three passengers in two separate incidents.

In the first case, a 30-year-old passenger from Chennai, who had travelled to Bangkok on a tourist visa, was intercepted by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) after his demeanour aroused suspicion. During questioning, the passenger gave evasive answers, prompting officials to conduct a detailed search.

On examination, officials found three small cylindrical packets concealed inside his underwear. The packets contained 24-carat gold paste weighing about 750 grams, valued at Rs 90 lakh. The officials seized the gold and arrested the passenger.

In a separate incident on Saturday morning, two male passengers from Chennai, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, were caught smuggling 820 grams of gold bars worth Rs 1 crore. The gold was hidden inside parcels placed in their baggage.

Both passengers were arrested and the gold was seized. Officials said a case has been registered, and investigations are under way to identify the network involved in the smuggling.