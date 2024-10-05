Customs officials in Chennai airport seize 4 kg gold worth over Rs 4 cr

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 4.2 crore and arrested four passengers in two separate incidents at the city airport. Based on a tip-off from DRI that gold in huge quantities was about to be smuggled into Chennai from Dubai and Malaysia, Customs officers began monitoring passengers.

On Sunday night, while checking passengers arriving from Kuala Lumpur, they intercepted two passengers on suspicion. When they searched their check-in luggage, officers found 3 kg gold worth Rs 2.1 crore hidden inside. They seized the gold and arrested the passengers for further inquiry.

In another incident on the same day, officers intercepted two more passengers from Dubai. They were evasive in their replies and while searching checked-in luggage, officers found 2 kg gold worth Rs 2.1 crore. The gold was seized, and passengers arrested.

Officers suspect that the same gang was linked to both cases.