Culinary storytelling takes centre stage at Ekaa’s Chennai pop-up

CHENNAI: Celebrated for its experiential approach, Ekaa, a popular Mumbai restaurant, is making its first appearance in Chennai. During the two-day pop-up, chef Niyati Rao presents a specially curated eight-course tasting menu, available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, paired with signature cocktails from Dwadash.

“The pop-up is built around a simple idea, emotion on a plate. I wanted to bring dishes that tell stories of memory, craft, and comfort, but with technique and finesse. Every course balances something familiar with something unexpected. The menu is curated as a slow unfolding: textures that hold you, flavours that surprise you, and plating that still feels soulful. It’s an intimate reflection of who I am as a chef right now,” says chef Niyati, who is the co-founder of Ekaa along with Sagar Neve.

Talking about their debut in Chennai, the chef shares, “I’m truly excited. Chennai has an evolved and confident culinary identity. It doesn’t chase trends; it honours flavour. Mumbai, on the other hand, is incredibly eclectic and fast-moving; it absorbs global influences quickly. Chennai feels more rooted and deliberate, and that’s what makes cooking here special. For me, this popup is a way of celebrating the city’s warmth while bringing a slice of my own culinary language to it.”

















Some of the signature dishes that can be enjoyed at the pop-up include Aztec Empire, which explores the origins of chocolate used as a savoury condiment, and red weaver ants from Chhattisgarh. “What makes them stand out is the philosophy behind them.

They are ingredient-led, technique-driven, and emotionally evocative,” she adds.

For the 30-yearold chef, India’s culinary scene is undergoing a fascinating evolution. “There’s a newfound confidence that we are no longer trying to mimic global cuisine; we’re re-examining and elevating our own. Chefs are delving deeper into regionality while applying modern techniques responsibly. The shift feels organic: it’s less about reinvention and more about rediscovery. What excites me most is that diners are ready for nuance, stories, provenance, and purity of flavour.”

According to Niyati, some culinary aspects yet to be explored in India include tribal cuisines, micro-regional ingredients, old fermentation methods, forgotten grains, and hyper-local condiments.

As a successful restaurateur, she advises aspiring restaurant owners to focus on consistency, financial discipline, and people management. “Understanding your numbers, respecting your team, and creating a space that feels warm and trustworthy matter as much as the food. The goal is not just to open well but to remain relevant with integrity,” she states. The two-day pop-up will be held at The Raintree, St Mary’s Road, Alwarpet, on November 14 and 15, for dinner. For more details, contact: 7824000171.