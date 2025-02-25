CtrlS’ world’s tallest data centre to be inaugurated in Chennai today

CHENNAI: World's tallest data centre of CtrlS is set to be inaugurated by CM Stalin here on Tuesday.

Entails an investment of Rs 4,000 crore, which is expected to generate 500 direct jobs and an indirect investment of Rs 50,000 cr, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman, CtrlS Datacenters, told DT Next.

CtrlS' new Chennai campus is located in Ambattur industrial area and the site will offer 1 million sq ft across two buildings, along with an on-site substation.

CtrlS has facilities in Mumbai, Bangalore, Noida, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, with edge locations in Lucknow and Patna.

Sridhar says, "CtrlS is pleased to announce the launch of the biggest data center in Chennai. These are two interconnected buildings of 45 MegaWatt and 28 MegaWatt capacity..."