CTH Road 6-laning accelerated, to be integrated with Metro Rail line to Pattabiram

CHENNAI: The State Highway Department has expedited the long-delayed six-laning of the Chennai-Tiruttani High (CTH) Road, extending from Padi to Tiruninravur. A significant portion of the proposed Koyambedu-Avadi Metro Rail alignment is being planned to run along the median of this arterial road.

Additionally, the department intends to construct 5 flyovers and widen 2 railway overbridges (ROBs) to ease traffic congestion on the CTH road.

The department officials said that land acquisition is underway along the 22-km Padi-Tiruninravur stretch to expand the road to 100 feet, increasing it from the existing four lanes to six lanes.

There’s heavy traffic every day on the busy CTH Road, which connects Chennai with Tiruvallur district via the Ambattur Industrial Estate and several developing residential localities. According to a department survey, approximately 1.1 lakh passenger car units (PCU) use the road daily. As per Indian Road Congress norms, roads with traffic levels between 40,000 and 50,000 PCU should be widened to six lanes.

The proposal to widen the CTH road from Padi to Tiruninravur to a width of 150-200 feet was introduced in 2009. However, strong opposition from traders led to the shelving of the original plan. Instead, the department proceeded with a four-lane expansion with a median. Over the last 15 years, the development of localities along the CTH Road has caused a significant increase in vehicular traffic, making further expansion necessary.

Railway overbridge near TI Cycles, Ambattur, to be widened

Consumer activist and Pattabiram resident T Sadagopan expressed frustration over the prolonged delays in the Padi-Tiruninravur project. “When the NHAI proposed widening the road to six lanes with a 150-200 feet width, traders opposed the plan. The then AIADMK government, under Jayalalithaa, took over the maintenance of the NH stretch from Tiruninravur to Avadi through the State highways,” he added.

Although the stretch was widened to four lanes, the road remains inconsistent in width, leading to traffic congestion. “That’s because local traffic is not segregated from heavy vehicles and long-distance travellers, resulting in frequent accidents,” he pointed out.

The department has sanctioned Rs 168 crore for land acquisition along the 22-km stretch. An official stated that in the six revenue villages along the Padi-Ambattur Old Town stretch, which falls under the city roads wing, the land acquisition award (LA) inquiry is set to be conducted for Mannurpet and Oragadam villages for compensation payments. In the remaining four revenue villages, including Padi, Korattur, and Ambattur, field verification is ongoing, and land acquisition notifications will be issued soon.

For the Tirumullaivoyal-Tiruninravur stretch, the official mentioned that LA notifications have already been issued for seven villages, with the process underway for the remaining three.

In addition to widening of the Padi-Tiruninravur stretch, the department has also proposed constructing 5 flyovers at key junctions and widening 2 narrow ROBs to ease congestion. The flyovers will be built at Korattur junction, Ambattur Industrial Estate Bus Terminus junction, Ambattur Telephone Exchange-Chennai Bypass junction, Ambattur-Vanagaram Road junction, and Avadi-Mount Poonamallee Road junction.

The department officials confirmed that all flyovers, except the one at Korattur junction, will be integrated into the proposed Metro Rail corridor from Koyambedu to Pattabiram. “Flyovers at Ambattur Telephone Exchange-Chennai Bypass junction, Ambattur-Vanagaram Road junction, and Avadi-Mount Poonamallee Road junction will be constructed by CMRL. This decision was finalised in a meeting between both departments,” an official said.

A decision on the alignment of the Ambattur Industrial Estate Bus Terminus flyover is pending. If the project aligns with the Metro Rail corridor, it will be undertaken by the Metro authorities. At the Ambattur Telephone Exchange-Chennai Bypass junction, at-grade improvements will be made once the Metro Rail alignment is finalised.

S Suresh, president, United Welfare Association Ambattur, expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of land acquisition. “Out of the 14 revenue villages along the 22-km stretch, the highway department has issued land acquisition notifications for only three. With State Assembly elections approaching in a year, the process may face further delays,” he opined.

Suresh also noted that his association has been advocating for the CTH road widening for over a decade. “Highways Minister EV Velu inspected the ROB near TI Cycle at Ambattur two years ago for expansion. Recently, highway officials revisited the site to consider a new alignment, as an underground 5-foot diameter water pipeline runs along the originally planned location,” he stated.