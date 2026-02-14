Crypto agent held in Chennai for Rs 1.43 cr trading scam case

Trusting their claims, Karthik transferred a total of Rs 1.43 crore to various bank accounts on multiple dates. However, when he attempted to withdraw his funds, the accused gave various excuses and pressured him to invest more money, at which point he realized he had been cheated.

Based on his complaint, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) registered a case, and after a probe, the police arrested Surya Srinivas (50), owner of Surya Export-Import Company from Nungambakkam.