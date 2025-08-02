CRPF man absconding for wife's murder caught in Chennai

CHENNAI: A CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) constable who was wanted for the murder of his wife in Thoothukudi was arrested in Chennai after he approached a television news channel to speak about the incident.

The accused, Tamil Selvan of Thalavaipuram village near Eral, was secured by the Teynampet police after media personnel alerted the police about the CRPF constable approaching them.

On July 31 (Thursday), Tamil Selvan had murdered his wife, Uma Maheshwari (32), suspecting her fidelity. After the murder, he took his two children - a 9-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter - and dropped them at his father-in-law's house near Eral before fleeing to Chennai.

Police investigations revealed that Tamil Selvan had frequent quarrels with Uma Maheshwari, and after one such quarrel on July 31, he beheaded her and fled.

The Eral police recovered her body and sent it to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Even as the Thoothukudi police were searching for the absconding CRPF man, he approached a news channel on Saturday to speak about the issue. After which, he was secured by a city police team. A team from the Thoothukudi police are in the city and has taken the accused into their custody.