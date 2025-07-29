CRPF Jawan arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl

CHENNAI: Avadi police have arrested a CRPF jawan for the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in a dark and secluded stretch. The girl, who was trained in Karate managed to wriggle out of the situation and fled home.

The arrested person was identifled as Suresh Kumar. Police said that the victim is the daughter of another CRPF jawan.

The girl recounted the incident to her parents, who filed a complaint with senior CRPF officials. Later a complaint was filed with the Avadi AWPS (all women police station) who registerd a POCSO case against Suresh Kumar and arretsed him.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.