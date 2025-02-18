Crossing Sardar Patel Road-Gandhi Mandapam junction is a nightmare, say commuters

CHENNAI: Daily commute on the always-busy Sardar Patel Road-Gandhi Mandapam Road junction is a daunting task, say residents. During peak hours, the stretch is plagued by severe vehicular congestion from Anna University until the signal under the flyover, commuters told The Hindu.

Members of the public complain that the already chaotic traffic situation gets worse because vehicles headed to Kotturpuram from the Madhya Kailash side of the stretch occupy all lanes before turning right at the signal under the flyover. "As a result, vehicles heading to Guindy get caught in the traffic and wait for long," a commuter named R Roopesh rued, adding that wait time is longer for vehicles coming from the Gandhi Mandapam side of the stretch.

He also flagged that students sometimes ride their bicycles on the wrong side of the road, from Guindy towards Adyar, to enter their college nearby.

Even pedestrians using this stretch face hassles as two-wheeler drivers sometimes ride along the footpath to quickly cross the signal, The Hindu report added.