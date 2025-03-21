Cricketer Ashwin honoured in Chennai as residential street named after him

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to rename the residential street of former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin after his name to honour his legacy.

According to media reports, the proposal was submitted by Carrom Ball Event and Marketing Company Private Limited owned by the cricketer, which requested that either Arya Gowda Road or Ramakrishnapuram 1st Street in West Mambalam be named after the Tamil Nadu player.

After the review process, GCC chose to rename the Ramakrishnapuram 1st Street as Ravichandran Ashwin Road.

Ashwin has been living in the locality since his childhood and has mentioned his upbringing and fond memories of playing cricket in the street in his recently released autobiography “I Have the Streets: A Kutty Cricket Story”, co-written by Sidharth Monga.

The Tamil Nadu born cricketer will be seen in action this Sunday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians where he will wear the yellow jersey after 10 years.