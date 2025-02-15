CREDAI’s Super Chennai to promote, reposition city among youngsters

CHENNAI: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) would invest Rs 10 crore along with other investors to launch the 'Super Chennai', an initiative to promote and reposition the capital city among the youth.

Explaining the initiative at CREDAI’s event, Fair Pro 2025, on Friday, Super Chennai managing director Ranjeeth Rathod told DT Next that the initiative would project and highlight the city’s strength and potential. "It aims to make the city a hub for technology, business, culture, and sports," he said.

Noting how the younger generation is more engaged on digital platforms, Rathod said CREDAI would develop a comprehensive website and app in the next three months.

The Super Chennai portal would have several platforms, including entertainment, games, and adventure themes for youngsters, who can also do shopping on it, he said. "The portal will not only promote Chennai but also reposition the city. It will attract investments to create employment opportunities…and [enable] Chennai compete with Bengaluru."