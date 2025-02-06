CREDAI to brand city 'Super Chennai' at Fairpro 2025

CHENNAI: In a bid to promote Chennai as a go-to destination for industries, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) has decided to launch the 'Super Chennai' initiative during FAIRPRO 2025, scheduled from February 14.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, S Sivagurunathan, advisor of FAIRPRO 2025 and past president of CREDAI-Chennai, said under the Super Chennai initiative, talents in the city apart from IT, SaaS, fintech and other ecosystems will be highlighted.

Chennai will also be projected as a cosmopolitan city with better work-life balance.

Mohamed Ali, current president of CREDAI-Chennai, said FAIRPRO 2025 (the annual property expo) will be held at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam from February 14 to 17. More than 80 promoters attached to CREDAI-Chennai will take part in the expo along with five major banks who will offer home loan options.

A total of more than 500 projects spanning 32.5 million sq ft residential space, 0.25 million sq ft commercial space, and 325 acres of plotted developments will be exhibited in the expo. Chief minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the expo and launch the Super Chennai initiative.

MVR Murali Krishna, general manager of State Bank of India (Chennai Circle), said the bank will provide offers such as concession on interest, reduction in processing fee and others to customers who intend to buy homes at the expo.

CREDAI-Chennai expects a footfall of around 75,000 to 90,000 at FAIRPRO and hopes to receive more than 500 bookings over the three days of the expo.