CREDAI signs MoU with Central Polytechnic College

CHENNAI: CREDAI Chennai and Central Polytechnic College in Taramani, have formally signed an MoU to establish a Centre of Excellence for Construction Practices, an initiative designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and the practical requirements of the real estate and construction industry.

"The Centre of Excellence will focus on upgrading laboratory infrastructure, introducing industry-driven training modules, and creating a structured academic–industry hub that produces field-ready, skilled Civil Site Supervisors," a CREDAI release said.

A key component of the collaboration is the six-month internship program at CREDAI member project sites, enabling students to gain real-world exposure, hands-on learning, and professional capabilities essential for supervisory roles on active construction sites.

“The establishment of the Centre of Excellence marks a pivotal step in aligning academic learning with real-world construction practices. Through this collaboration, we aim to develop industry-ready Construction Site Supervisors equipped with the technical skills and practical exposure needed to lead on the ground. This is a milestone in strengthening Tamil Nadu’s talent ecosystem.” A. Mohamed Ali, president of CREDAI Chennai, said.