Credai launches Super Chennai website to catapult city to top 100 int’l spot

CHENNAI: In a move to place Chennai among the top 100 livable cities in the world, CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India), along with other organisations, has launched the 'Super Chennai' initiative and launched a dedicated website www.superchennai.com to promote the city as a brand, on Thursday.

Conceptualised as a movement more than a website, Super Chennai brings together community voices, real-time city updates, and cultural narratives into one unified digital space. The initiative is backed by CREDAI-Chennai and has been developed with inputs from technologists, civic thinkers, entrepreneurs, artists, and everyday citizens.

Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiled the Super Chennai logo at FAIRPRO 2025 earlier this year. The website is the next step in that vision - a digital-first, participatory space that aims to present Chennai not just as a metro, but as a global, future-ready city.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director of Super Chennai Ranjeeth D Rathod said the aim is to place Chennai among the top 100 liveable cities, as no Indian city is on the list.

"This is not just a website or a tech platform. It's a tribute to our city - its spirit, its struggles, and its extraordinary potential. Super Chennai is where every resident can find themselves and feel proud of belonging here," he added.

As part of this event, Super Chennai announced a partnership with Pointcast, a Silicon Valley-based tech company, making Chennai the first city in the world to become Pointcast-enabled. This cutting-edge point-and-broadcast platform delivers bite-sized, real-time updates on the mobile for everything one needs to know.

Under Super Chennai, a monthly property titled 'Icon of the Month' has been launched. CK Kumaravel, Co-Founder of Naturals Salon, has received the first 'Icon of the Month' award.