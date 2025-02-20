CREDAI FAIRPRO expo witnesses Rs. 363 Crore worth properties sale

CHENNAI: The FAIRPRO 2025 expo conducted by CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developer' Associations of India) has registered a total sale of houses and apartments to the tune of Rs. 363 Crore in three days.

A release from CREDAI said that the 17th edition of FAIRPRO 2025, held from February 14 to 16 in Chennai has made history by surpassing all previous records in participation, bookings, and sales volume. "The overwhelming response from homebuyers and investors has further cemented FAIRPRO as South India’s largest and most trusted real estate expo," the release added.

Expo witnessed 44,712 walk-ins, resulting in 385 bookings and Rs. 363 crores in total sales value. "These numbers are expected to increase further gradually in the next one to two weeks, as many prospective buyers are scheduled for site visits before finalizing their purchases," it said.

The expo featured 80 leading developers showcasing over 500 projects, covering a diverse range of properties, including apartments, plots, villas, and commercial spaces. During the Expo, five leading banks sanctioned home loans, with SBI leading the disbursement volume.

Mohamed Ali, President, CREDAI Chennai, said, “We are elated by the phenomenal response to FAIRPRO 2025. This edition has set a new industry benchmark, with record-breaking footfalls and sales figures. The trust and confidence homebuyers have placed in CREDAI Chennai and its developer members continue to drive the success of this expo.”

With the historic achievement, CREDAI Chennai continues to strengthen its role in fostering a transparent and robust real estate ecosystem, helping home buyers find their dream homes with confidence, he added.