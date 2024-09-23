Create park in place of Koyambedu CMBT, urges Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: While welcoming the state government's decision to create a huge eco-park in the reclaimed land of the Madras Race Course Club in Guindy, PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss requested for a similar park in Koyambedu CMBT after dismantling the bus terminus.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the government has announced plans to create a park on 118 acres of the 160 acre race club land. "As per the 2011 census, Chennai had a population of 86.9 lakh. During the last 15 years, the population might have increased to more than 1 crore. PMK had demanded a large park in the city. Happy that the government accepted the demand," he said.

He added that the government has accepted the green cover of the city is low. The city has a per capita green cover of only 1.03 sq m. "The government agreed that the city has only 6.7 percent open space, including parks, playgrounds, and forest areas. Even though the new park will be created on 118 acres, the city cannot match with New Delhi, Bengaluru, and other cities in terms of huge parks. To increase the city's green cover, more parks should be created," he opined.

The PMK chief demanded the government create a park using the land encompassing Koyambedu CMBT (36 acres), Koyambedu Omnibus stand (6.8 acres), Koyambedu Market (7.6 acres), and additional available land of 16 acres.