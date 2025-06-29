Crater-like potholes trigger sewage overflow on Koyambedu–Thirumangalam road

CHENNAI: A series of crater-like potholes in Chennai's Koyambedu has led to a sewage pipeline burst, resulting in thousands of litres of sewage water stagnating across the road. Motorists are facing severe hardship due to the situation.

The incident occurred on the Koyambedu–Thirumangalam road, where ongoing Phase II metro construction has damaged the road, said a Thanthi TV report.

The damaged stretch developed a series of crater-like potholes, which caused the sewage pipe beneath it to burst. As a result, sewage water has overflowed and flooded the road, forming a pool-like situation.

Vehicles heading from Koyambedu to Thirumangalam are forced to move slowly through the waterlogged stretch, leading to traffic congestion in the area.

As today (Sunday) is a weekend holiday, lower traffic volume helped prevent major accidents or damage.

In the meantime, traffic police have cordoned off the area with iron barricades as a temporary measure.

Local residents and motorists have urged Corporation officials to visit the site immediately and carry out necessary repair work.