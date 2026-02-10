Crafts Bazaar in Chennai showcases master artisans and sustainable traditions

The expo showcases crafts that incorporate folk traditions, classical forms, festive expressions, and nature-based themes. Home décor offerings include soft furnishings, metal, ceramic and wooden wall hangings, many featuring lyrical paintings, colourful birds, floral gardens and dhokra-style animal and bird motifs rendered in beautifully shaded hues.

Artisans from across the country participate in the event, including Shilpa Gurus, National and State Award winners, and recipients of several other prestigious honours, making the bazaar a significant platform for both master craftsmen and emerging talent.