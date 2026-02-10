Crafts Bazaar in Chennai showcases master artisans and sustainable traditions

CHENNAI: A showcase of India’s rich handicraft traditions, Crafts Bazaar, organised by the Crafts Council of India, will be held in the city. The bazaar brings together crafts that range from the pristine to the innovative, often blending skills and techniques that are over 5,000 years old into products of contemporary relevance. From home décor to textiles and accessories, the bazaar reflects the diversity and depth of India’s craft traditions.
The expo showcases crafts that incorporate folk traditions, classical forms, festive expressions, and nature-based themes. Home décor offerings include soft furnishings, metal, ceramic and wooden wall hangings, many featuring lyrical paintings, colourful birds, floral gardens and dhokra-style animal and bird motifs rendered in beautifully shaded hues.
Artisans from across the country participate in the event, including Shilpa Gurus, National and State Award winners, and recipients of several other prestigious honours, making the bazaar a significant platform for both master craftsmen and emerging talent.
Among the participants is Coimbatore-based Shivanjali Creative Arts and Crafts, a social enterprise dedicated to empowering underprivileged women and strengthening community well-being. “We work extensively with upcycled fabrics and handmade paper products,” says Banu, who represents the organisation. Their offerings include paper crafts, pencil boxes, fabric-based products and handmade dolls. “Around 60 women are part of this initiative, which supports them not just economically, but also socially and emotionally,” she adds.
Another highlight is Rudra Natural Craft from Sanganer, Rajasthan, represented by Atul Shreshthi, a fourth-generation artisan specialising in Bagru hand block printing. Bagru is a 400-year-old traditional textile technique practised by the Chhipa community in Bagru, near Jaipur. The craft is known for its bold geometric and floral motifs and its use of natural dyes.
“Bagru printing relies heavily on natural and sustainable processes. The colours are earthy and distinctive, especially the deep black, created using iron rust, and rich maroon tones derived from alum," Atul tells DT Next. He works with both Bagru and Sanganeri prints, a tradition passed down through generations in his family.
Atul’s speciality lies in hand block-printed Tussar silk and Mulberry silk, using dyes sourced from natural ingredients such as turmeric, alum and jaggery. The collection includes sarees, fabrics, dupattas, stoles and suit materials, all reflecting the quiet elegance and sustainability of traditional textile practices.
Crafts Bazaar will be open from February 13 to 17 at the Mother Teresa Women’s Complex, Nungambakkam.