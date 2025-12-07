Craft magical Christmas desserts with elegant festive-inspired creations

MAJESTIC TREE

Ingredients

For Pistachio Mousse:

200g pistachio paste

200g heavy cream

100g granulated sugar

5g vanilla extract

50g unsalted butter, softened

For Chocolate Coating:

100g white chocolate

5g Butter

Green fat soluble approved colour (Optional)

How to make:

Whip the heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Set aside.

Mix the pistachio paste, sugar, and vanilla extract until well combined.

Fold the whipped cream into the pistachio mixture until no white streaks remain.

Add the softened butter and mix until smooth.

Pipe the pistachio mousse into a Christmas tree-shaped mold or a cone-shaped mold.

Chill in the refrigerator for at least two hours or overnight.

Melt the chocolate in a double boiler. Add the melted butter to help create a smoother coating.

Unmold the chilled pistachio mousse. Pour the melted chocolate over it, allowing it to set at room temperature or in the refrigerator.













========================================================

GINGER SWEET HOME

Ingredients

For cake:

250g almond flour

200g granulated sugar

4 large eggs

120g unsalted butter, softened

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon almond extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

For caramel sauce:

200g granulated sugar

120g heavy cream

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

For frosting:

200g unsalted butter, softened

400g powdered sugar

2 teaspoons almond extract

How to make:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Grease and flour the house-shaped cake pan.

2. In a large bowl, combine almond flour, sugar, eggs, softened butter, ground ginger, almond extract, and salt. Mix until well combined.

3. Bake the cake for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Let it cool completely.

4. Combine sugar, heavy cream, and sea salt in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat until the sugar dissolves. Increase heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 5-7 minutes or until the caramel turns golden brown. Remove from heat and stir in butter.

5. Once the cake is completely cool, frost it with the buttercream frosting. Drizzle the caramel sauce over the cake to resemble a house's roof or windows.













====================================================================

NOVELTY CANDLES

Ingredients:

For orange mousse:

200g white chocolate chips

200g heavy cream

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 tablespoon orange zest

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For white chocolate coating:

200g white chocolate chips

How to make:

1. In a large bowl, whip the heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Set aside. In another bowl, melt the white chocolate chips in the microwave or in a double boiler. Let it cool slightly. Fold the whipped cream into the white chocolate mixture until no white streaks remain. Add the orange juice, zest, and vanilla extract. Mix until smooth.

2. Pipe the orange mousse into candle-shaped molds or into small cylindrical shapes. Chill in the refrigerator for at least two hours or overnight.

3. Melt the white chocolate chips. Dip the chilled mousse candles and coat them evenly.

4. Use edible gold or silver dust to create a wick-like effect on top of each candle.













Recipes shared by Ravi Varma, Area Pastry Chef, Taj Coromandel