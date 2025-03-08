Crackdown on narcotics: Chennai cops nab 14 peddlers for meth possession in two days

CHENNAI: Continuing its crackdown against narcotics, the Greater Chennai Police arrested more than a dozen persons in the last two days for alleged methamphetamine possession.

In Saidapet, in a joint operation by the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) and the local police, four people were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, on Friday.

Officials said the police team received a tip-off about the peddlers' movement and kept vigil near the Saidapet railway station and apprehended them. The police recovered six grams of methamphetamine from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Mahatma Engels (24) of Orathanadu in Thanjavur, Karthik Kumar (26) of Tirunelveli, J Srinivasan (24) of Ramanathapuram, and S Kamaraj (31) of Tiruvottiyur.

Probe revealed that the accused had sourced the drug from Bengaluru and were selling it in Chennai. Search is on for their associates.

In the Ice House police limits, four people were arrested for alleged possession of 12 grams of methamphetamine. The arrested people were identified as E Arputharaj (28), G Shanmuganathan (28), and Alex Praveen (44) - all of them from Pattabiram - and Andro Pinjoy (29) of Ayapakkam. They, too, allegedly sourced the meth from Bengaluru, according to the police.

In Anna Salai police limits, the ANIU team apprehended six persons, including a woman, near Peters Road flyover based on a tip-off. The officials seized three grams of methamphetamine, six gram of OG ganja, 605 grams of ganja, 14 MDMA tablets and Rs 76,000 cash from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammed Azharuddin (24), Mohammed Mublik (26), Jebith Titus Kumar (24), Roy Edmond Rajkumar (23), Mohammed Yasin (24) and Regis Priyanka (33).

All the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.