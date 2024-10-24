Crack in floor tiles of Namakkal Kavignar Maligai causes panic; building stable, assures TN minister

CHENNAI: A sudden crack developed om the floor tiles of the first floor of the eleven-storied Namakkal Kavignar Maligai building in Chennai, which serves as the power centre of the state secretariat of Tamil Nadu.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, employees of the government offices in Namakkal Kavignar Maligai felt a tremor pass through the building and evacuated it in panic. However, the tremor was later dismissed as a rumour.

Following the commotion, a crack was found to have developed on the floor tiles in the first floor of the building, following which the police advised everyone to return to their offices, stating there were no other issues, the report added.

Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports EV Velu who rushed to the spot assured that the building was stable, “The structural integrity of the building has not been compromised. The building is stable. There is no need to panic," he said after inspecting the structure raised in 1974 in the historic Fort St George precincts where also various government offices including the state secretariat are accommodated.

The Minister, accompanied by government engineers, said the “air crack” in the first floor tiles of the agriculture department caused apprehension among the staff that the something may happen to the building.

“The tiles were laid about 14 years ago. They developed air crack due to the passage of time in the building established in 1974. The PWD chief engineer, and executive engineer, and other officials inspected and said that the building was stable,” Velu later told reporters.

The repair will be rectified by today or tomorrow, the minister said and added that the staff returned to the building for work.

(With PTI inputs)