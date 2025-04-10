Crack and cave-in on Tambaram flyover spark structural safety fears

CHENNAI: On Wednesday early morning, a small part of the road at the Tambaram flyover in Mudichur caved in. Upon information, the Tambaram police visited the spot, placed barricades and diverted vehicles.

The Tambaram Corporation and Highways officials visited the spot to inspect the flyover, and started the repair works using concrete. They also noticed a crack on the railing wall of the flyover at the starting point near Irumbuliyur, which was also fixed.

The Tambaram flyover was inaugurated in 2012, and it connects East Tambaram and Mudichur from GST Road. The project cost Rs 88 crore.

Residents and commuters claimed that within 13 years, the flyover had become weak with cracks forming on the walls. And now, the road caved in. They have urged authorities to check the strength of the flyover and do so regularly to prevent any major mishap.