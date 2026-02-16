CQL concludes two-day literature summit Agam

Marakkah, CQL's founder, said that bringing the inner voices of queer and trans communities to the forefront was paramount in the event, as Agam denotes "the interior/soul". The event materialised due to financial contributions from the community members and by the YMCA Madras, she added.

The Confluence took place in physical and digital spaces, with multiple events for participants, serving as a vital platform for conversations, resistance, storytelling, and archival legacy.

"Besides politicians, the event witnessed activists, creators, authors and poets from the LGBTQIA+ community, sharing their insights and dialogue with everyone. We also had seven books launched and evocative speeches and cultural programmes as part of the confluence," added Marakkah, a trans woman, Tamil teacher and special educator at a private school in Chennai.