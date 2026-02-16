CQL concludes two-day literature summit Agam

CHENNAI: The Chennai Queer Library (CQL) concluded its two-day summit, Agam: Tamil Nadu Queer Literature Confluence, on Sunday. The main focus of the event is to celebrate and amplify queer and trans voices with their literature and art from across the state.
Marakkah, CQL's founder, said that bringing the inner voices of queer and trans communities to the forefront was paramount in the event, as Agam denotes "the interior/soul". The event materialised due to financial contributions from the community members and by the YMCA Madras, she added.
The Confluence took place in physical and digital spaces, with multiple events for participants, serving as a vital platform for conversations, resistance, storytelling, and archival legacy.
"Besides politicians, the event witnessed activists, creators, authors and poets from the LGBTQIA+ community, sharing their insights and dialogue with everyone. We also had seven books launched and evocative speeches and cultural programmes as part of the confluence," added Marakkah, a trans woman, Tamil teacher and special educator at a private school in Chennai.
The event was attended by VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, who launched the book 'Kaayam' written by Madurai trans woman Mhernisha and queer author Anand Kalipatty. The book was based on the life, struggles and triumphs faced by Mhernisha.
"It is the right time that the writings of trans persons and queer people are recognised. Like Kaayam, I anticipate more books from the community in the future," the politician said, adding that trans and queer persons also face grave challenges and ostracisation like women. "Those being pushed to the same plight by the oppressed are all Dalits. Hence, through literature and writings, many should come forward," he added.
Kattiyakaari Theatre Group also put up a play on 'Body Boundaries', showcasing the politics of the body as experienced by women, trans persons, and gender-nonconforming individuals.
"Drawing from diverse life situations, the play documents and stages the realities of bodily autonomy, emotional vulnerability, lived experience, economic conditions, psychological struggles, social positioning, and the constant negotiation for dignity within society," said Agni Pradeep, a trans writer.
The Chennai Queer Library, founded in 2023, is an educational centre that celebrates the often untold and erased histories of the queer community. It is a space created for queer individuals to find a sense of connection through art, literature and education. The Padipagam aims to carry forward the lived experiences, writings and works of the community to a wider audience by working together with other communities, research centres and educational institutions.