Court rejects Vishal's extension plea to deposit Rs 10 crore

The case pertains to a financial arrangement under which Lyca Productions repaid a loan of Rs 21.29 crore, which Vishal had borrowed for his company, Vishal Film Factory, from film financier Anbuchezhian's Gopuram Films.

Under the agreement, Lyca held the rights of all films produced by Vishal's company until the amount was recovered. They later alleged that the terms were violated and that films were being released without settling the dues.