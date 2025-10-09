Begin typing your search...

    Court grants interim bail to Nagendran's son Ashwathaman till Monday

    Aswathaman had applied bail to attend final rites of ganster Nagendran, who passed away Thursday morning.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Oct 2025 2:03 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-10-09 09:25:55  )
    Court grants interim bail to Nagendrans son Ashwathaman till Monday
    X
    CHENNAI: The Chennai Principal District Sessions Court has granted interim bail to Aswathaman, son of Nagendran, until the coming Monday.

    Aswathaman had applied bail to attend final rites of ganster Nagendran, who passed away Thursday morning.

    The court order stipulates that two individuals must stand as sureties for Aswathaman's release.

    Armstrong murder case convicts
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X