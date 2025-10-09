Begin typing your search...
Court grants interim bail to Nagendran's son Ashwathaman till Monday
Aswathaman had applied bail to attend final rites of ganster Nagendran, who passed away Thursday morning.
CHENNAI: The Chennai Principal District Sessions Court has granted interim bail to Aswathaman, son of Nagendran, until the coming Monday.
The court order stipulates that two individuals must stand as sureties for Aswathaman's release.
