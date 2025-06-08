Couple dies, 2-year-old daughter survives accident in Avadi

CHENNAI: A man and his wife were killed, while their two-year-old daughter, riding a pillion with the mother, survived the road accident, which happened after the rider lost control of the bike and rammed into a truck parked on the roadside at Avadi on Saturday.

The deceased couple was identified as Naresh Babu (35) and his wife, Charumathi (33) of Tiruninravur near Avadi. Naresh and his wife, Charumathi, along with their daughter, Hasini, went to attend a wedding at Red Hills and were returning home when the accident happened.

Police said that while Naresh was wearing a helmet, Charumathi and the daughter were not wearing helmets. Onlookers rushed to the aid of the injured and alerted the authorities.

Personnel from Avadi TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) reached the scene on information. Due to the impact, Naresh died on the spot, the police said.

Charumathi and Hasini were rushed to a private hospital where Charumathi succumbed to her injuries. Hasini is under treatment. The lorry driver Subramani (64) has been arrested, police said.