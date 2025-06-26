Couple detained for questioning after taking infant from platform dweller in Kodambakkam

CHENNAI: Police in Kodambakkam are investigating a couple after they were seen on CCTV taking an infant from a sleeping woman on a pavement. The couple later returned with the child, claiming they took him for urgent medical care.

The incident occurred near the United India Colony area. Bharathi (28), a rag picker who lives on the platform with her infant son, fell asleep yesterday evening after consuming alcohol.

Upon waking, Bharathi discovered her son missing and immediately alerted the Kodambakkam Police.

Police reviewed CCTV footage which showed neighbours Mani and Malar taking the child on their tricycle.

This morning, the couple voluntarily arrived at the police station with the child.

They stated they took the infant because he allegedly suffered a sudden seizure and needed urgent medical attention. They claimed they rushed him to Royapettah Government Hospital to save him, seeing Bharathi unconscious and unable to respond.

Police are verifying the couple's medical claims and investigating the circumstances thoroughly. Both are currently being questioned.

Police confirmed the child is now safe with his mother.