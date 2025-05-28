Councillors raise red flag against Chennai Metro Water board

CHENNAI: City councillors raised red flags against the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), and accused the officials of jurisdictional overreach by undertaking works sans prior intimation. They also urged Mayor R Priya to end the contract system alleging that the contractors were usurping the public money.

During the monthly council meeting held on Wednesday at the centenary hall in Ripon Building, several councillors aired allegations against Metro Water officials for not obtaining permission or consent from the civic body to undertake road cuts and drainage work.

Councillor S Jeevan (Ward 35) said, “The CMWSSB has implemented an unwritten law that new connections have to be requested only through the online portal. And payment must also be made online. The department is refusing to accept cash, demand draft or cheque. How many denizens are well-versed in online transactions?”

He also alleged that the Metro Water officials were not seeking permission or consent from councillors before cutting the roads for drainage connection. “This is a complete breach of jurisdiction. They behave like we have no authority,” he fumed. “Some of the contractors and their staff don’t respect GCC officials when they’re questioned. And that’s because Metro Water board’s MD had served as deputy commissioner in the Corporation.”

Other ward councillors also raised similar grievances and sought the intervention of the Mayor to resolve the situation. They too alleged that contractors doing road cuts for drainage connection were claiming inflated rates for the works. “Do away with the contract system for the road cut works,” he urged the Mayor.

After hearing their complaints, Mayor Priya gave assurances about a review meeting with the managing director of CMWSSB, secretary of municipal administration and water supply, and GCC Commissioner, which would be submitted as a detailed report to the councillors.