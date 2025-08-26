Councillor seeks GCC-run fertility centre to aid poor women

CHENNAI: The council meeting on Monday witnessed an emotional appeal from councillor A Malini, who urged the civic body to set up a government-run fertility centre to support women from economically weaker sections.

“The issue over fertility affects both men and women, but it’s women who are unfairly stigmatised, often carrying the emotional burden that can push them into depression,” said Malini.

Speaking to DT Next, she pointed out that private fertility clinics in Chennai charge several lakhs of rupees for procedures such as in-vitro fertilisation (IVF). “This is unaffordable for poor families. Private fertility centres are costly. Most men and women from economically backward conditions cannot afford them in any way,” she added. “That’s why the Corporation must consider a specialised centre with diagnostic and treatment facilities.”

At present, only the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and GH for Women and Children, Egmore, offers IVF treatment under the government system. Malini noted that while the State government has introduced various schemes to support childbirth and maternal care, infertility treatment too deserves attention. “The government gives such importance to pregnancy through several schemes. It must look at this issue as well,” she opined.

Responding to the plea, Mayor R Priya acknowledged the concern and assured councillors that discussions would be held to explore setting up such a facility in Chennai.