Council hikes pay for PE teachers, allots Rs 2.2 cr

CHENNAI: To boost sports training across Corporation-run schools, the Council has decided to raise the salaries of temporary physical education teachers and keep them engaged through the current academic year. The arrangement covers 141 teachers working in 69 middle schools and 72 high and higher secondary schools run by the civic body.

The Corporation had first hired these teachers in June 2025, paying them Rs 15,000 a month in middle schools and Rs 18,000 in higher-level schools until August. Following a review chaired by Mayor R Priya earlier this month, the pay has now been revised. B.P.Ed-qualified teachers in middle schools will draw Rs 20,000 a month, while M.P.Ed-qualified teachers in high and higher secondary schools will be paid Rs 25,000. Their engagement has been sanctioned afresh from September 2025 to March 2026, for which the civic body will spend about Rs 2.22 crore on salaries.

Officials said the move was aimed at preparing Corporation school students for inter-school and state-level competitions, and at ensuring they had dedicated coaches to help them perform better in sports.