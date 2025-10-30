Council clears purchase of Bobcat vehicles via councillors’ funds

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation council on Thursday approved a proposal allowing councillors to use their ward development funds to purchase bobcat vehicles, following repeated demands from members to strengthen ward-level waste clearance and civic maintenance works.

Raising the issue during the meeting, V Rajan, Chairman of Zone 11 (Valasaravakkam), said the number of vehicles available was far from sufficient. "It will be helpful if we can use our funds to buy the vehicle," he said. "The Corporation has allotted one vehicle per unit, which covers five wards. But when a complaint reaches the Commissioner, the vehicle is diverted there, and if the Mayor receives another complaint, it goes elsewhere. One vehicle is insufficient," he added.

Bobcats, the compact loading vehicles used for clearing construction debris, removing silt from canals, and lifting waste during civic and stormwater works, have long been in demand across several zones. Councillors said the shortage of such machinery has slowed field response and delayed debris removal, especially after heavy rains or construction-waste dumping.

Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar noted that the Corporation had earlier promised to deploy a bobcat for each ward but was unable to do so, while Mayor R Priya acknowledged the growing demand for vehicles and equipment related to waste management and cleaning operations.

After multiple councillors reiterated the need, the council adopted a resolution approving the purchase of Bobcat vehicles through councillors' development funds. The move, according to the councillors, would help speed up local waste clearance and improve ward-level civic response.