Costly wind-down: Simple pleasures come with pricey tag at Marina beach

CHENNAI: A stroll along Marina Beach, meant to be a simple outing for families, students and tourists, is quietly turning expensive, with many visitors finding themselves paying more than the printed price for refreshments.

Regular visitors claim that shops operating along the Marina Beach premises and in nearby areas routinely charge Rs 1 to Rs 5 more than the Maximum Retail Price for packaged products such as water bottles, biscuits, snacks, soft drinks and ice creams. Students from nearby colleges and families spending time at the beach say the practice has become so common that many no longer bother to question it.

"When you are thirsty or hungry, you just pay and move on. But when you look at the packet later, you realise you have paid more than the MRP," said a college student who visits the beach often. Others said that arguing with vendors rarely helps. When questioned, vendors typically insist that the price charged is correct or claim that they are offering a "reasonable" rate.

Some shopkeepers openly admit that they charge more to make a profit. According to them, selling at the printed price leaves a very small profit margin, especially in a high-footfall area like Marina Beach. For consumers, however, this explanation offers little comfort.

Officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation said their role is limited to granting permission for shops to operate in public spaces. "We do not regulate the prices at which goods are sold. Action on selling above the MRP can be taken only by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India," an official said.

Consumer rights groups say visitors are well within their rights to object. T Sadagopan, president, Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Association, pointed out that charging above the MRP is illegal and an unfair trade practice under the Legal Metrology Act. He said penalties range from fines of Rs 25,000 for a first offence to Rs 1 lakh or even imprisonment for repeat violations.

Consumers who encounter overcharging can lodge complaints with the National Consumer Helpline or other consumer grievance portals by submitting purchase details and receipts. Officials can then inspect the shops and take action.

Until enforcement improves, visitors say a simple day at the beach continues to come with an unnecessary premium.