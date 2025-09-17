Core city to get enhanced drinking water supply as Puzhal plant is set for revival

CHENNAI: The 30-year-old water treatment plant in Puzhal is all set to be renovated by the Chennai Metrowater and Sewerage Supply Board (CMWSSB) in an effort to enhance drinking water supply to core areas of the city.

According to a report in The Times of India, the project which is estimated to cost Rs 503 crores will add 70 million liters per day to the city's water supply.

The initiative would be the first major upgrade for the plant since its operations in 1996. Officials said that tenders have been floated to find a concessionaire who will be contractually obligated to ensure 100 percent daily treatment output.

Metrowater officials also noted that the plant's current output of 240 MLD will be increased to its full design capacity of 310 MLD soon and that the concessionaire will have to pay a penalty incase of any shortfall in supply.

The renovated Puzhal plant draws its main source of water from the 3.2 mcft Puzhal reservoir and it has a southern main line supplying 40 MLD to Ambattur and Avadi. Also, a central main line delivers 120 MLD from Koyambedu to Kolathur while a northern main line provides 80 MLD to areas like RK Nagar and Vyasarpadi. Once the enhanced supply becomes available, officials said it is would reduce the city's reliance on water tankers.

Tender specifications categorically state that the treated water must be fully usable for domestic purposes and a penalty would be imposed if the quality is not up to standards. During the renovation, an automated monitoring system will be installed along with the complete electrification of the plant.

In view of the renovation, North Chennai residents also highlighted a need for the Minjur desalination plant to be revived as they are forced to rely on the older panchayat water supply which has supply and contamination issues.

Responding to the request, the metrowater department has brought in a concessionaire to assess the Minjur plant and estimate the cost of resuming operations. The plant, which has a capacity of 100 MLD was previously operating at only 40 MLD which had led to large sections becoming inoperative. Officials stated that they had plans of making the plant fully operational by December.