Cops suspended after UP man jumps to death from Velachery police station

CHENNAI: Police sub-inspector Jambulingam and constable Jagatheesan have been suspended after a man from Uttar Pradesh jumped from the 3rd floor of their police station in Velachery.

The 35-year-old man who sustained severe injuries while allegedly attempting to escape custody on early Friday morning succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

According to police, they had received a tip-off about a burglary underway at a house in Vijayanagar 7th Street in Velachery police limits on June 20, after which a police team reached the scene and caught Raja, a native of Uttar Pradesh, red-handed.

He was taken to the police station and was being interrogated by the of crime wing personnel on the second floor when the incident happened.

According to police accounts, early Friday morning, Raja requested to use the restroom.

Upon being let out of the holding area, he allegedly attempted to flee.

Police stated he tried to jump onto a nearby tree to climb down but lost his footing and fell to the ground.

Raja was rescued and admitted to a private hospital in Mannapakkam for treatment of serious injuries, where he died without responding to treatment on Tuesday.

The body has been sent to Royapettah Government Hospital for autopsy, following which it would be handed over to the family.

The magistrate ordered an enquiry after the case was referred to the magisterial court as per procedure.