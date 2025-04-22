Cops arrest differently-abled people protesting at Koyambedu for hike in monthly allowance

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at Koyambedu bus stand on Tuesday when police detailed several differently-abled people who were protesting demanding including a hike in their monthly allowance.

As per a Daily Thanthi report, hundreds of differently-abled people gathered at the Koyambedu bus stand and laid out various demands to the state government including increasing their monthly allowance, providing allowance to newly-applied differently-abled people and those on the waiting list.

The protestors also asked the government to provide work under the 100-days to all those who applied under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The police arrested the protesters who refused to disperse and laid on the ground. The differently-abled people who marched towards the fort were also detained at the Koyambedu bus stand.