Begin typing your search...

    Cops arrest differently-abled people protesting at Koyambedu for hike in monthly allowance

    The protestors also asked the government to provide work under the 100-days to all those who applied under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|22 April 2025 2:36 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-04-22 09:43:58  )
    Cops arrest differently-abled people protesting at Koyambedu for hike in monthly allowance
    X

    Police arrest differently-abled people protesting for hike in monthly allowance (Photo: Hemanathan M)

    CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at Koyambedu bus stand on Tuesday when police detailed several differently-abled people who were protesting demanding including a hike in their monthly allowance.

    As per a Daily Thanthi report, hundreds of differently-abled people gathered at the Koyambedu bus stand and laid out various demands to the state government including increasing their monthly allowance, providing allowance to newly-applied differently-abled people and those on the waiting list.

    The protestors also asked the government to provide work under the 100-days to all those who applied under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme.

    The police arrested the protesters who refused to disperse and laid on the ground. The differently-abled people who marched towards the fort were also detained at the Koyambedu bus stand.

    protestKoyambedudifferently-abled persons
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X