Trio robs policeman of mobile phone, cash in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: Police have launched a search for a gang who allegedly attacked a policeman in civil clothes and robbed his mobile phone and cash when he was returning home from work.

Ramesh is attached to the Kodungaiyur police station, and his two-wheeler was intercepted near Kalyanapuram in Vyasarpadi.

The trio threatened him to part with cash and valuables and snatched his purse and mobile phone. They pushed the policeman to the ground before escaping.

Ramesh was admitted to a private hospital. The police registered a case and launched a hunt for the absconded trio with the help of the CCTV camera footage. Further investigations are under way.