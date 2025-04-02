CoP lauds constables for saving siblings’ lives at Marina beach

CHENNAI: Three constables attached to the Marina Police station – B Kumaresan, M Sankar Kumar and N Murugan – who acted swiftly and saved two sisters from drowning at the Marina beach on Sunday, were appreciated by Police Commissioner A Arun. Police sources said that the sisters were upset as their parents were constantly fighting and initiated separation talks. On Sunday evening, the duo (a 23-year-old and 19-year-old) were spotted on the shores near the ramp for the persons with disability. They suddenly began walking into the water. Public, who noticed the sisters struggling in the sea water, alerted the police after which the constables secured the sisters, brought them ashore to safety and administered them first aid. They were then taken to the police station and an enquiry was held. One of them works at a private firm and the other is a college student, police said. The sisters were pacified and later handed over to their relatives.