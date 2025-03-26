CoP distributes sunglasses for Chennai traffic cops

CHENNAI: As part of various initiatives undertaken by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) to ensure the well-being of traffic police personnel during summer, Commissioner A Arun on Tuesday distributed sunglasses to the traffic cops who endure extreme heat during duty hours.

As many as 1500 traffic cops will be given the sunglasses, issued by a private company. Each pair of sunglasses costs Rs 1,990, and a total of Rs 29.85 lakh was allotted for the initiative, police said. Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) and other senior police officers were present during the event.

Earlier, the city police had distributed pith hats to traffic cops to fight the summer heat and also started the distribution of buttermilk to traffic cops twice a day until June. According to an official release issued by the city police commissionerate, Rs 30,789 is spent on buttermilk daily by distributing it to 4,864 police personnel. The total cost for distributing buttermilk is estimated at Rs 37.56 lakh for 120 days.