Cooking show fame Sundari akka's son among 10 held for gambling in Triplicane

CHENNAI: The city police on Friday arrested 10 persons, including cooking show fame Sundari Akka's son, from a Triplicane lodge for gambling.

A police team raided the lodge based on a tip-off about a group playing cards for cash. The arrested men were identified as residents of Triplicane, Royapettah, Royapuram and Alwarpet.

Police said they were booked under relevant sections of the law and were produced before the court. Surveillance has been amplified in the area following complaints, they said. The arrested included Sundari akka's son Nagamuthu (36), Mugilan (40), Vedhagiri (47), Rajendraprasad (48), Suthirbabu (33), Peroshkhan (50), Antony (25), Vinoth (40), Murugan (42), Jayaprakash (40), and Balarama Krishnamurthy (30).