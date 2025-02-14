'Convert overhead cables into underground lines in Ward 4', Chennai Corporation Councillor urges Tangedco chairman

CHENNAI: Corporation Councillor R Jayaraman of Ward 4 has submitted a petition to Tangedco chairman J Radhakrishnan requesting the replacement of overhead power lines with underground cables in several areas of his ward.

The petition highlights the issue faced by residents in various localities, including Girija Nagar, Brindavan Nagar, Ramanathapuram, Bhajani Kovil Street, Magaliyamman Street, Paraneeswarar Nagar, VP Nagar, Jyothi Nagar, Shanmugapuram, TS Gopal Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Mullai Nagar West, and Charles Nagar in Ward 4 of the Tiruvottiyur zone.

According to the councillor, most of these areas still rely on overhead power lines, which frequently suffer from wire breakages, posing a risk to public safety. He had previously submitted petitions to the supervising engineer in 2022 and the chief engineer in 2023, who had assured that the conversion to underground cables would be completed by December 2023. However, the work has not yet begun.

In his petition, Jayaraman urged the Chairman to intervene and ensure that the entire Ward 4 is equipped with underground power lines as soon as possible.