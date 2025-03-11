Controversial lecture on ‘how to spread Christianity in India’ at University of Madras cancelled

CHENNAI: A lecture titled “How to spread Christianity in India” scheduled for March 14 at University of Madras has been cancelled following protest by the ABVP, Hindu organisations and outrage in the social media.

Flagging the issue, BJP state secretary S G Suryah condemned the university authorities for organising the event.

The formal announcement by the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, University of Madras on holding the Sir S Subramania Ayyar Endowment Lecture 2024-2025 by K Siva Kumar, Chief Engineer, Hyderabad on the topics: "How to spread Christianity in India" and "Why need this margam" kicked up a controversy.

The invite which went viral on the social media drew flak from several quarters. Shortly after the announcement of the event, several persons took to 'X' to flay the University of Madras accusing it of converting the temple of learning into a propaganda vehicle for Christianity.









The invitation which went viral on the social media (Credit:X)

Following the backlash, the University of Madras announced cancelling the lecture.

Prof S Elumalai, Registrar, in a communication to the Raj Bhavan dated March 7, informed that the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology had not obtained approval from the University of Madras to conduct the endowment lecture on the said topics.

“In view of this, we instructed the concerned individual to cancel the endowment lecture with immediate effect,” the Registrar stated.

Earlier on that day, after he was reportedly questioned, J Soundararajan, Associate Professor and Head in-charge, chairperson of School of Historical Studies, Department of Ancient History & Archaeology, University of Madras said in a communication to the Registrar that the endowment lecture for the academic year 2024-2025 has been cancelled “due to administration reasons.”

In a post on 'X', the ABVP said its action halted the religious lecture at the University of Madras. “The lecture's topics, including "How to spread Christianity in India," were flagged by ABVP as religious propaganda unfit for a State University. In response to ABVP's concerns, The University Administration cancelled the event. This demonstrates ABVP's commitment in preventing the promotion of biased ideologies within universities,” the ABVP claimed.