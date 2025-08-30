Container lorry overturns on GST Road, traffic disrupted for six hours

CHENNAI: Traffic on the busy GST Road was thrown out of gear for more than six hours after a container lorry carrying cement powder overturned at Chromepet in the early hours of Saturday.

The lorry, transporting about 55 tonnes of cement powder from Andhra Pradesh to Kovilambakkam near Medavakkam, toppled around 1:30 am.

According to police, the driver lost control while drinking water inside the moving vehicle.

When he attempted to regain control, the steering locked, causing the 60-foot-long container lorry to overturn across the road.

The impact blocked traffic on the Tambaram–Chennai route, forcing authorities to divert vehicles via the flyover.

Barricades were placed near Chromepet Government Hospital to regulate the flow.

The truck’s diesel tank was damaged in the accident, leading to fuel leakage. Fire and rescue personnel sprayed water on the vehicle to prevent a possible fire.

Given the heavy load, estimated at nearly 100 tonnes, two cranes were deployed to lift the vehicle.

However, the rescue was delayed after the ropes of the cranes snapped under the weight, prolonging the disruption.

Fortunately, since the accident occurred late at night, no other vehicles were caught under the overturned lorry.

The Chromepet Traffic Investigation Police have registered a case and are probing the incident.