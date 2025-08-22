Construction worker dies of electrocution in Injambakkam

CHENNAI: A 57-year-old construction worker lost his life after being electrocuted on a waterlogged street in Injambakkam, on the outskirts of Chennai, on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Samuel, a resident of Muneeswaran Koil Street in Injambakkam. Samuel was on his way to work on Friday morning.

The area had been experiencing heavy rainfall since Thursday night, which continued into Friday morning. The incessant downpour led to severe waterlogging on roads and low-lying areas in Injambakkam.

As Samuel was walking through Pillayar Koil Street, a live electric wire, severed due to the heavy rains, lay submerged in the stagnant water, electrifying it. Unaware of the danger, Samuel stepped into the water and was electrocuted. The shock caused him to collapse into the hazardous water.

Bystanders who witnessed the incident attempted to rescue him but were unable to do so safely. Upon being alerted, officials from the EB rushed to the scene, cut off the power supply, and retrieved Samuel's body.

He was immediately taken to a local primary health centre in Injambakkam. However, doctors examined him and declared him dead on arrival. The Neelankarai police have registered a case, and further investigations are on.