Construction of stormwater canal begins at Chennai Airport to prevent monsoon flooding

CHENNAI: In a major infrastructure initiative, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has commenced construction of a 4.3-kilometre-long stormwater canal within the Chennai Airport complex.

The move is aimed at preventing rainwater accumulation on runways and aircraft parking areas, a recurring issue during the monsoon season that has often disrupted air traffic and forced temporary airport closures.

The new canal is designed to channel excess rainwater away from important airport zones and redirect it safely into the Adyar river.

According to airport authorities, the project is being implemented based on recommendations from technical experts at IIT Madras, following a detailed study of flood patterns and water flow dynamics in and around the airport.

“Every year, heavy rains result in waterlogging across runway and apron areas, severely affecting flight operations,” an official from Chennai Airport said.

“This is primarily due to runoff from the Tirusulam foothills, GST Road, and nearby localities like Meenambakkam, which drains into the airport premises, turning the entire area into a waterbody.”

To tackle this issue, AAI has adopted a scientifically designed solution.

The new canal will ensure that rainwater from all these sources is efficiently drained out of the airport complex and into the Adyar river, preventing any accumulation on operational surfaces.

The construction work, which began on Wednesday, is being carried out on a war footing with a target to complete it ahead of the Northeast monsoon season in November and December.

This drainage canal is part of a broader plan to modernise the airport’s infrastructure and enhance its resilience to extreme weather events.