Construction and demolition waste guidelines: Clear it in 7 days; EB, water connection only after GCC certification

CHENNAI: If the construction and demolition (C&D) waste is not removed and transported to the allotted place for disposal within 7 days, the concerned individual will be penalised, noted the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), which issued guidelines for the management of construction and demolition waste in the city.

Additionally, Tangedco and Metro Water board were requested to provide electricity and water connection to the premises only after a GCC-issued completion certificate is produced for new construction.

The guidelines highlighted that debris waste should not be dumped on the roadside, streets or empty vacant sites. The waste must be deposited only at designated locations allotted by the Corporation. Any violations will attract hefty fines.

Owners and/or developers of a construction project are responsible for the removal, transport and disposal of C&D waste, noted the guidelines.

For those doing repair or minor renovation, the guidelines allow them to keep the wastes within their own premises until they hire a private vehicle for collecting, or get a GCC-authorised C&D waste transporters, vendors or lorry owners. If the waste has not been transported in 7 days, it will be removed by the local body. But, the cost of removal will be collected with penalty from the owner or occupier of the site by the respective ward engineers.

The building plan will be sanctioned after the approval of the waste management plan is submitted. A Completion Certificate/Occupancy Certificate will be issued only after inspection and approval of an up-to-date waste monitoring report and after receipt of all proof for disposal at the designated disposal site.

The Corporation has also issued guidelines for small scale construction projects. It includes awareness programmes to be initiated for the public, which will mainly focus on spreading information about the construction waste management practices and guidelines. A toll free number will be created exclusively for this programme.

If you call, the GCC will send a vehicle to pick up C&D waste and dispose of it at the designated location.