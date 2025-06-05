‘Confluence’ of stories through lens

CHENNAI: Four decades after the invention of the first camera, the Photographic Society of Madras (PSM) came into existence in 1857. Dedicated to bringing photographers, photography enthusiasts, and experts together under one roof, it is one of the oldest photographic societies in the world. “In short, we aim to promote all the genres of photography and learn from each other,” begins GN Ramaswami, president of PSM.

GN Ramaswami

Over 300 photographs taken by around 80 photographers are displayed for Confluence 2025, PSM’s annual exhibition. Offering a kaleidoscopic view of nature, wildlife, people, emotions, and perspectives, the event aims to honour the talents of the city.

“We have received entries from different parts of the world. So far, we have almost 500 registered members from PSM, including maestro Ilaiyaraaja and illustrious filmmaker Mani Ratnam,” he adds. Ramaswami also believes that, compared to other major cities, Chennai is photography-friendly, with cooperative people. The president, who is also a chartered accountant practitioner, has been taking photographs for the past 15 years.

From Balu Mahendra’s encounter to a different persona of Ilaiyaraaja

Vivekanand

A retired banking professional, Vivekanand, is one of the initial members who revived PSM after a lull, in 2007. “Cinematographer Balu Mahendra was my inspiration to enter the enigmatic world of photography. I gradually developed my skills, and after a break, I wished to start a photography club in 2007. Unlike Bengaluru or Hyderabad, there were hardly any clubs in Chennai, and after witnessing the overwhelming response, we took the initiative to revive PSM. Before that, the club had not been functioning for two decades,” recalls Vivekanand, who captures the true essence of nature and tells unheard stories of the streets. Remembering a surreal moment in his photography journey spanning almost three decades, Vivekanand reminisces, “Many are unaware that Ilaiyaraaja is a fantastic photographer. He visited one of our past events, and he mesmerised us with his skillset in photography.” According to the 60-year-old, photography needs dedication. “We have escaped elephants charging during a forest tour by a whisker. For budding talents, instead of reviewing your pictures digitally, always take a print and identify areas for improvement,” he shares.

Captured by Vivekanand

A tribute to Theyyam

Ramya Shriram

Balancing her passions as a social worker and advocate for children's sexual abuse, while capturing the stories of the world, Ramya Shriram loves to interact with people and finds happiness in understanding their culture. The 46-year-old Chennai-based photographer’s fascination with delving deep into the roots of traditions and culture has led her to document Theyyam, a vibrant blend of dance and music representing deities. “I have been documenting Theyyam for the past four years, and it feels elated to see many people taking inspiration from my works,” she states. Ramya urges women photographers to come out and explore the hidden gems of the world.

Ramya's work

‘Impactful click strikes balance between heart, mind’

SK Balachandder

A lensman, who has witnessed the transition from twin-lens reflex cameras to digital, SK Balachandder, another retired banker, whose photography journey began in 1979. “After a hiatus, I again ventured into the art of capturing people in 2004,” he says. Having captured over 2,000 weddings, he was a salon exhibitor and realised his true potential after winning awards in Kolkata. “I stayed away from nature as I was more connected to freezing the moments involving the emotions of people. Through wedding photography, I disciplined my composition. According to me, an impactful photo should strike a perfect balance between a treat to the heart and fulfilling the technical queries of the mind,” notes the 68-year-old, who is now mentoring and is in the jury of international exhibitions.

Confluence 2025 is on until June 7, from 11 am to 7 pm, at the Lalit Kala Akademi, Thousand Lights.