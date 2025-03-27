Concert-goers with valid ticket can travel free in Chennai Metro Rail on March 29

CHENNAI: For the Chennai's fusion concert scheduled on Saturday at YMCA grounds, Nandanam, the concert-goers with valid tickets can travel free in Chennai Metro Rail on March 29 evening.

The concert will be held between 7 pm and 10 pm on Saturday.

As the concert will be held at YMCA grounds, located near Nandanam Metro station, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has collaborated with a sponsor firm to enhance commuter experiences and facilitate seamless travel on the event day.

Public with valid ticket will be allowed a round-trip journey between their chosen Metro stations and Nandanam Metro station on Saturday.

“Concert goers can scan the unique QR code on their digital Metro pass at the automatic gates of the station. These special metro passes can be used for one round trip (two entries and two exits) and can be scanned at the automatic gates at the Metro stations for smooth entry and exit,”stated CMRL press note.

The last train from Nandanam will depart at 11.17 pm. towards Wimco Nagar

Depot Metro station and 11.37 pm towards the Airport Metro station. And Nandanam Metro station entry shall be restricted before ten minutes of respective trains.

“Audiences are requested to enter at Nandanam Metro station before 11 pm. Those traveling to green line stations (Dr. MGR Chennai central to St. Thomas Mount metro): Last train from Dr. MGR Chennai central is 11.52 pm instead of 11:16 pm towards St. Thomas Mount to cater the audiences,” the note added.