Commuters want circular suburban train back on track

CHENNAI: Passengers of Chennai and its suburbs demand to bring back the circular train services between Chennai Beach and Arakkonam, which have been non-operational since COVID-19.

Southern Railway began operations in 2019 with two services covering 213 km. It operated through Beach, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Tiruvallur and back to Beach station in a circular way.

These services helped reduce travel time by around 20 minutes especially for passengers from Chengalpattu, Pattabiram and nearby stations. “Passengers who have to travel to the southern districts have to use the Kilambakkam bus terminus. Those from western suburbs of Chennai like Tiruvallur could easily reach there for around Rs 20-25. Even if SR increases ticket price, it would still be cheaper compared to other modes of transport,” said T Sadagopan, a Pattabiram resident, and president, TN Progressive Consumer Centre.

A 12-car EMU can accommodate more than 3,000 passengers unlike in a bus which could take around 60 people. “This would also reduce road traffic issues and offer a comfortable journey,” he added.

Concurring with him was V Santhanam, president, Chromepet Rail Users Forum, who added: “SR should bring back the circular services even if it’s only 2 services. There would be a good patronage and revenue too for the Railways.”

Commuters also agreed that the cross-sectoral services from Tiruvallur (Arakkonam side) to Velachery through Beach station on Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) would help a great deal. Before the services were halted for the works of Egmore fourth line, it was operational. Though MRTS is restored, this particular service is still non-functional.

“These services began to help passengers from Chennai and neighbouring districts. But it was stopped due to poor patronage,” said a senior railway official attached to SR. “Direct MRTS services from Arakkonam are not possible due to operational difficulties.”