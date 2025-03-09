Commuters sweat it out on platform of Pallavaram railway station

CHENNAI: Nearly five years after the construction of a platform for trains that run from Chengalpattu to Beach in Pallavaram station, commuters continue to be hassled due to the lack of other basic facilities.

They lament over the lack of a shelter on the platform, which exposes them to Mother Nature’s fury. With the early onset of summer, anxiety over the heat and humidity while they wait for the train is palpable.

“We’ve complained about it to the railway officials several times, and they too have made promises of building a roof immediately but no steps have been taken to lift even a brick,” fumed Syed Shamsudeen, a resident of Pallavaram. “Commuters are already struggling under the scorching sun. It’s going to get worse when temperatures hit 100 degrees and over.”

Responding to Syed’s complaint in October 2024, the railways had said that a proposal had been initiated to cover the entire platform; however, nothing has been done to date.

Contrary to the Southern Railway’s claim that the station has been developed with modern facilities under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, passengers’ tales of woe tell another story.

“On platforms 3 and 4, roofs have been constructed. However, only express trains pass through these platforms; regular commuters hardly use them. What’s the use of a platform without a roof?” Syed added.

When contacted, an official attached to the Chennai division of Southern Railway said, “Proposal for roof construction work at Pallavaram station has been sanctioned. The work is expected to commence shortly.”