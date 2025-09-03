Commuters stage rail roko at Palur station over suburban train delays

CHENNAI: The train services on the Chengalpattu-Walajabad-Kancheepuram stretch were affected on Tuesday night after commuters staged a rail roko at Palur railway station, protesting that suburban trains are being operated with delays every day without following the schedule.

Commuters said the trains on this stretch have been running late for the past one month during peak hours in the morning and evening. This is causing severe hardship for office-goers travelling to the city for work. Many complained that they often reach home past midnight, only to leave again early the next morning, with no time to rest.

On Tuesday night, the suburban train from Chennai Beach to Arakkonam via Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tirumalpur reached Palur station around 8.15 pm. It was halted to make way for the Mumbai–Nagercoil Express, but even after waiting for more than 45 minutes, the express did not arrive.

Frustrated commuters got down from the train and argued with the railway staff at the station. Hundreds of them then blocked the tracks and staged a rail roko. Another group surrounded the station master’s office and staged a sit-in protest.

On information, the RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed to the spot and held peace talks with the passengers. The commuters alleged that suburban trains are always halted for long durations to give priority to express trains. Police promised them that steps would be taken to operate trains on time in the coming days. Following that, the protest was withdrawn around 9.30 pm, after which services resumed. Due to the rail roko, train services on the Chengalpattu-Walajabad-Kancheepuram stretch were affected for more than an hour.